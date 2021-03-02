Joel Embiid says he ‘dominates’ Myles Turner

Joel Embiid isn’t always a huge trash talker, but he also doesn’t often hold back when it comes to his opinion. And he didn’t hold back after Monday night’s game.

Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 130-114 on Monday night. Embiid had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the win, while Myles Turner was held to 11 points and three rebounds.

Embiid said after the game that he respects Turner, but he wasn’t shy about pointing out how he dominates the Pacers center.

“I say this respectfully, that’s a matchup I’ve dominated since I got to the league,” Embiid said.

Embiid may not have been trying to talk serious trash, but there’s no way Turner won’t take that comment disrespectfully. Maybe Embiid feels it’s only revenge for Turner calling him out a few years ago for flopping.