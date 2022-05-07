Joel Embiid posts perfect Stringer Bell ‘Wire’ meme after Game 3 win

Joel Embiid does two things really well: play basketball, and post memes. On Friday night, he excelled at both.

Embiid returned for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night after missing the first two games against the Miami Heat due to a concussion and orbital fracture. The Sixers big man was cleared to play in Game 3 of the series and did so with a black mask on.

Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds while helping his Sixers to a 99-79 win over Miami. The win was crucial; if Philly had lost, they would have been in a nearly insurmountable 0-3 hole. Instead, the series is now 2-1 Miami, with Philly having a chance to tie the series in Game 4 at home.

After the game, Embiid did not post any words, but rather just a photo on Twitter. The photo was of Stringer Bell, a character from legendary HBO show “The Wire.”

The meme is of Bell saying “I want you to put the word out there that we back up. You understand? We back up.”

The words are said by Bell after he gets Avon Barksdale’s drug operation back up and running. Embiid was using the words to signify that his Sixers were back up and running after being counted out at down 2-0 in the series.

Don’t count Embiid and the Sixers out yet.