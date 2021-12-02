Joel Embiid was latest target of savage Celtics broadcast graphic

Joel Embiid always makes for good television, but the Boston Celtics broadcast found a way to beat him at his own game on Wednesday.

The Celtics knocked off Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in a tight 88-87 affair. During Boston star Jayson Tatum’s postgame interview, NBC Sports Boston had a bit of fun at Embiid’s expense. They ran a graphic underneath Tatum that read, “Is Still Embiid’s Father.”

Tatum finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds, including the go-ahead shot with less than two minutes remaining. Embiid fared much worse, going just 3-for-17 from the field for 13 points (albeit with 18 rebounds and six assists).

Granted, Tatum was not the primary defender on Embiid, who was locked down by Al Horford and Enes Kanter Freedom. But the broadcast graphic was still pretty hilarious and almost as savage as the one that NBC Sports Boston recently clowned another opposing star with.