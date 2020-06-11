John Calipari mentioned in connection with Knicks coaching job

John Calipari may be signed to a lifetime deal with Kentucky, but that won’t stop NBA rumors.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman published an article on Wednesday saying that some sources have said not to count out Calipari for the Knicks head coaching job.

Calipari has ties to the Knicks’ new leadership team of president Leon Rose, a former agent for Creative Artists Agency, and William Wesley (aka “Worldwide Wes”), a Knicks consultant. In February, agent David Falk said he thought Calipari would end up with the Knicks.

A report in April even said Calipari could not be ruled out as a candidate for the Knicks.

Despite Calipari’s ties to the Knicks, it would still be surprising to see him leave Kentucky. Maybe Calipari’s stint as the Nets head coach still leaves him dissatisfied, but he’s been at Kentucky so long and done so well there, it would be hard to see him leave. It’s not easy to leave a program behind that you’ve built up as well as Calipari has.