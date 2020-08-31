John Thompson dies at 78, reminding us of famous Allen Iverson speech

The basketball world lost a legend on Monday, as former Georgetown coach John Thompson has died at 78.

Georgetown confirmed the news in a statement.

A statement released on behalf of the Thompson Family pic.twitter.com/UKfVd4LPRP — Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) August 31, 2020

There is no word yet on a cause of death.

Thompson coached Georgetown from 1972-1999. He led the team to a national championship in 1984 with the help of Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. He coached several former NBA superstars including Ewing, Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning. Thompson had a winning percentage of .714 with the Hoyas, and he was the first African-American coach to win a national title.

During his emotional Hall of Fame induction speech in 2016, Iverson famously thanked Thompson for saving his life. He said no other schools would give him a shot after he got into trouble in high school.

In his Hall of Fame speech, Allen Iverson thanked Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/DE1xospWIZ — ESPN (@espn) August 31, 2020

Iverson paid tribute to Thompson on Twitter after learning of the coach’s death.

Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, “Hey MF”, then we would talk about everything except basketball……. pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

….May you always Rest in Paradise, where there is no pain or suffering. I will always see your face in my mind, hoping that I made you proud. “Your Prodigal Son”. #Hoya4Life pic.twitter.com/PberF54UqN — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

Ewing is currently the head coach at Georgetown. Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, coached the Hoyas from 2004-2017. Thompson’s legacy is a huge part of the Georgetown men’s basketball program.