John Wall makes decision about his contract option

John Wall is no dummy.

The 31-year-old guard knows he is overpaid, so he wisely is riding out his current deal as long as possible. Wall exercised his $47.37 million option for next season.

Houston Rockets’ John Wall’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has informed the organization that the guard exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2022

Wall signed a 4-year, $171 million extension with the Wizards in July 2017. The extension did not kick in until the 2019-2020 season, which is when Wall’s value as a player completely disappeared.

The veteran guard hurt his knee in the 2017-2018 season and was limited to 41 games. Then he was bothered by his heel the following season and underwent season-ending surgery in January. As if recovering from heel surgery wasn’t bad enough, Wall then suffered a torn Achilles tendon after an accident in his home.

Wall ended up getting traded to Houston by Washington for Russell Westbrook and played in 40 games during the 2020-2021 season. Wall sat out all of last season after coming to an agreement with the Rockets.

Wall and the Rockets reportedly will work on finding a new home through a trade. If he is not traded, Wall could be looking at making $171 million for playing in just 40 games over four seasons.