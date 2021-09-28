Jonathan Isaac articulates why he has not yet had COVID-19 vaccine

Jonathan Isaac is among the approximately 10 percent of NBA players who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Orlando Magic big man answered questions on Monday about why he has declined the vaccine. Isaac gave a thoughtful answer, sharing that he had COVID-19 already and that he feels he has natural immunity that gives him protection against the virus in the future. He also expressed that he feels individuals should be allowed to make choices about what medications they want to put in their bodies, free of bullying and ridicule.

Jonathan Isaac shares his full thoughts on vaccinations and addresses the Rolling Stone article. "I'm not anti-vax. I'm not anti-medicine. I'm not anti-science. I didn't come to my current vaccination status by studying black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences." pic.twitter.com/EvT4KwGJwx — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) September 27, 2021

Jonathan Isaac shares that he's had Covid in the past when answering a question on vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/acwqXgjhEA — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) September 27, 2021

In addition to Isaac, Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal shared that he has not been vaccinated because he already recovered from the illness as well.

Isaac, 23, was the No. 6 overall pick by the Magic in 2017. He averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game two seasons ago before suffering a torn ACL that caused him to miss last season.

Isaac has shown that he is not afraid to think independently and go against public pressure. Last year, he was the only Magic member not to kneel for the national anthem and explained why.