 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 28, 2021

Jonathan Isaac articulates why he has not yet had COVID-19 vaccine

September 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac is among the approximately 10 percent of NBA players who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Orlando Magic big man answered questions on Monday about why he has declined the vaccine. Isaac gave a thoughtful answer, sharing that he had COVID-19 already and that he feels he has natural immunity that gives him protection against the virus in the future. He also expressed that he feels individuals should be allowed to make choices about what medications they want to put in their bodies, free of bullying and ridicule.

In addition to Isaac, Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal shared that he has not been vaccinated because he already recovered from the illness as well.

Isaac, 23, was the No. 6 overall pick by the Magic in 2017. He averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game two seasons ago before suffering a torn ACL that caused him to miss last season.

Isaac has shown that he is not afraid to think independently and go against public pressure. Last year, he was the only Magic member not to kneel for the national anthem and explained why.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus