Jordan Poole’s alleged message that triggered Draymond Green punch finally revealed

Jordan Poole is no longer with the Golden State Warriors, yet one mystery still remains from his time in the Bay Area. It was never revealed what actually led to Poole’s infamous altercation with Draymond Green before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Former ESPN sportswriter Pablo Torre may have uncovered the answer Warriors fans have been searching for. In a recent episode of his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, Torre spoke to award-winning sports documentary director Ezra Edelman, who had an inside scoop on what Poole may have said.

“You’re an expensive backpack for 30,” Poole allegedly told Green, according to Edelman’s sources.

At first glance, the quote may appear somewhat cryptic. Is it about Draymond’s salary being around $30 million? But Green actually made less than $26 million that season.

But if you take a closer look at the number Poole allegedly mentioned, he may be referring to Steph Curry. Warriors fans are well aware that Curry wears 30 as his jersey number. Calling Green an “expensive backpack” translates to Curry having to figuratively carry Green on the court throughout their dynasty.

Green may have landed in a perfect situation playing alongside Curry and Klay Thompson. But the Warriors backcourt arguably needed Green just as much to provide elite defense and playmaking at the forward position.

There was a story circulating before about a different Poole comment, which Green has since refuted. We’ll just have to wait and see if the former Defensive Player of the Year reacts to this latest rumor.