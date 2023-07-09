Jordan Poole sidesteps Draymond Green punch question

Jordan Poole is no longer a member of the Golden State Warriors. Despite that fact, the specter of his 2022 offseason altercation with former teammate Draymond Green continues to haunt him.

The Washington Wizards guard recently made an appearance at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While speaking to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Poole was asked about the previous preseason incident with Green and how much of an impact that truly made toward his rough 2022-23 season and eventual exit from The Bay.

“We’re in Washington now, you know? Playing with Kuz, great duo. Being able to really flourish, expand your game. Like I said, a new team. Lead an entire group of guys. It’s a challenge that we’re up for,” Poole said.

Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 8, 2023

It’s evident that Poole wants to put that incident in the rearview mirror. He’s now a potential first or second option on a team based thousands of miles away from his former club.

While Poole’s rumored beef with Draymond has been the storyline many have talked up, there have been rumblings that even the combo guard’s relationship with Warriors head Steve Kerr was beginning to sour.

How Poole performs as a primary piece on a rebuilding team remains to be seen. But it’s evident that he’s ready to start a new chapter on his young NBA career.