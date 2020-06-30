JR Smith posts Instagram message about growth after signing with Lakers

JR Smith wants you to know that he is not quite the JR Smith you remember.

The veteran swingman took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a message about growth. Smith agreed to a rest-of-season contract with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week to replace Avery Bradley on their roster for Orlando.

“Don’t assume you know me by what you heard,” the message read. “I grow daily. Your messenger might have outdated information!” Smith also tagged his location as “L.A. California.”

Smith’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, whom he will be reuniting with on the Lakers, commented on Smith’s post, writing, “Facts!!!”

Smith, now 34, has gained a reputation over the years as something of a knucklehead. Many people’s lasting memory of him is how he forgot the score at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals, helping cost his team the win and eventually the series. The ex-Sixth Man of the Year winner was also in the news again recently for beating up a man who had vandalized his vehicle.

Orlando will mark Smith’s first NBA action since Nov. 2018, as he had been exiled by the Cavs before being officially waived that next summer. He does sound ready though to turn over a new leaf now that he is with the Lakers.