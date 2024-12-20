 Skip to main content
Julius Randle pulled petty move after losing to Knicks

December 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Julius Randle in a Timberwolves jersey

Nov 7, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Julius Randle wasn’t exactly singing Kumbaya after his Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Randle’s Timberwolves lost 133-107 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., to his former team. Making matters worse is that Karl-Anthony Towns, the player for whom he was traded, had 32 points and 20 rebounds.

Though Randle scored 24 points for Minnesota, his point output wasn’t exactly comforting following the defeat. Reporters who were present for the game said that Randle went straight to the locker room after the game without shaking hands with his former teammates.

Maybe Randle didn’t feel the need to reminisce with his teammates because he was happy about the trade. Or maybe he didn’t feel that was the time to exchange pleasantries.

Randle also received some criticism for some of his play in the loss. That included what some felt was lazy defense.

Randle took some heat for ball-hogging as well.

