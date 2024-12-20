Julius Randle pulled petty move after losing to Knicks

Julius Randle wasn’t exactly singing Kumbaya after his Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Randle’s Timberwolves lost 133-107 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., to his former team. Making matters worse is that Karl-Anthony Towns, the player for whom he was traded, had 32 points and 20 rebounds.

Though Randle scored 24 points for Minnesota, his point output wasn’t exactly comforting following the defeat. Reporters who were present for the game said that Randle went straight to the locker room after the game without shaking hands with his former teammates.

Julius Randle went straight to the locker room after the Timberwolves loss. No shaking of hands or pleasantries with former teammates. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 20, 2024

Maybe Randle didn’t feel the need to reminisce with his teammates because he was happy about the trade. Or maybe he didn’t feel that was the time to exchange pleasantries.

Randle also received some criticism for some of his play in the loss. That included what some felt was lazy defense.

The Julius Randle experience pic.twitter.com/VsXroLer5S — Barflaan Tedoe 🇱🇷 (@The_Barftender) December 20, 2024

Randle took some heat for ball-hogging as well.