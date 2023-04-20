 Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 of Clippers-Suns playoff series

April 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kawhi Leonard in a warmup shirt

Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

If the Los Angeles Clippers are going to beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Thursday, it will have to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard is out for Game 3 due to a right knee sprain.

A few reporters say that Leonard aggravated his right knee injury in Game 1 and played through it during the Game 2 loss in Phoenix.

Leonard is regarded as day-to-day with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday.

The news is undoubtedly frustrating for the Clippers. They are already without George, who has a right knee sprain. They also employed a “load management” strategy with Leonard during the regular season to ensure he could maximize his workload during the playoffs. Now they’re in the first round of the playoffs, need Leonard more than ever, and he’s unavailable.

The series is tied 1-1.

This also seems to be shaping up as another rotten ending for the Clippers.

