Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 of Clippers-Suns playoff series

If the Los Angeles Clippers are going to beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Thursday, it will have to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard is out for Game 3 due to a right knee sprain.

Los Angeles Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard out of tonight’s Game 3 matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right knee sprain. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 20, 2023

A few reporters say that Leonard aggravated his right knee injury in Game 1 and played through it during the Game 2 loss in Phoenix.

Per source: Kawhi Leonard’s knee sprain isn’t related to his previous ACL injury. He sprained the knee in Game 1 vs. Phoenix. He’s essentially being considered day to day, with his availability for Game 4 not yet known. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) April 20, 2023

Leonard is regarded as day-to-day with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday.

The news is undoubtedly frustrating for the Clippers. They are already without George, who has a right knee sprain. They also employed a “load management” strategy with Leonard during the regular season to ensure he could maximize his workload during the playoffs. Now they’re in the first round of the playoffs, need Leonard more than ever, and he’s unavailable.

The series is tied 1-1.

This also seems to be shaping up as another rotten ending for the Clippers.