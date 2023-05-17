Ex-Laker shares the only difference between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a teammate of LeBron James and is currently a teammate of Nikola Jokic, and KCP is quite impressed with his current teammate.

Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in his Denver Nuggets’ 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals. The performance left many impressed, including KCP.

After the game, Caldwell-Pope praised Jokic, saying he’s as good as LeBron except for one thing.

“The only difference is that LeBron can jump higher,” Caldwell-Pope said after the game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on playing with LeBron James and Nikola Jokić: "The only difference is that LeBron can jump higher." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) May 17, 2023

That’s some high praise considering James is considered one of all-time greats.

Jokic has won two NBA MVP awards, but he has not yet won a championship. James has won four MVPs and four titles.

Caldwell-Pope, a former Laker, was no slouch in Game 1 either. He scored 21 points in 36 minutes.