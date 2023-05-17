 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 16, 2023

Ex-Laker shares the only difference between Nikola Jokic and LeBron James

May 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Nikola Jokic with a ball in hand

May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a teammate of LeBron James and is currently a teammate of Nikola Jokic, and KCP is quite impressed with his current teammate.

Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in his Denver Nuggets’ 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals. The performance left many impressed, including KCP.

After the game, Caldwell-Pope praised Jokic, saying he’s as good as LeBron except for one thing.

“The only difference is that LeBron can jump higher,” Caldwell-Pope said after the game.

That’s some high praise considering James is considered one of all-time greats.

Jokic has won two NBA MVP awards, but he has not yet won a championship. James has won four MVPs and four titles.

Caldwell-Pope, a former Laker, was no slouch in Game 1 either. He scored 21 points in 36 minutes.

Article Tags

Kentavious Caldwell-PopeLeBron JamesNBA playoffs 2023Nikola Jokic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus