Kemba Walker likely to start with minutes restriction when NBA restarts

The Boston Celtics will hope the extended time off will do wonders for Kemba Walker’s left knee, but they’re going to be very careful with him initially.

Walker had been limited due to left knee problems before the shutdown in March, and coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that the guard will likely be subject to a minutes restriction through at least the start of the meaningful seeding games.

Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker will "most likely" start playing with a minutes restriction through the team's scrimmages and at least the first week or so of seeding games: "The goal is to not be limited once the playoffs come around." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 11, 2020

The Celtics obviously hope a cautious approach will ensure that Walker is as good as he can be in time for the playoffs. The seeding games can only do so much for Boston, so it would make sense to prioritize.

Walker had really been struggling prior to the shutdown. Though he was averaging 16.8 points per game, he shot just 31.7 percent from the field in the last eight games he’d played in. The rest should do him a world of good.