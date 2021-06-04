Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets flagrant foul for block on Torrey Craig

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was hit with a flagrant foul for his block attempt on Torrey Craig on Thursday night.

KCP was trying to block Craig on a fastbreak play just before halftime of Game 6 between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. He went up and swatted Craig’s arm.

KCP was called for a flagrant on this play. Good call?pic.twitter.com/qOuUnXEKwI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2021

Caldwell-Pope’s play was upgraded to a flagrant 1 foul following a review by the officials. The officials gave Craig a technical foul for the previous play. They also gave Caldwell-Pope and Jae Crowder double-technical fouls for their talking after the block play.

The Lakers went into halftime down 62-41 as they were facing elimination in the series.