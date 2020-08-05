Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hurts ribs in collision with Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got hurt on Wednesday in a collision with Chris Paul.

Early in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James missed a layup, and the rebound was tipped out to the perimeter. Caldwell-Pope and Paul collided while going for the ball.

Though CP3 bounced off it like nothing happened, KCP went down on the court and was holding his midsection. He ended up walking towards the sideline and finally a timeout was called for him to get attention.

Caldwell-Pope got some padding added to his midsection. He was replaced by Quinn Cook and did not return for the rest of the quarter.

KCP had three points in 14 minutes prior to his collision with Paul. He previously entered the team’s first game of the Orlando restart with a right rib contusion and may have reaggravated the injury.