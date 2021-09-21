Kevin Durant surprisingly agrees with Isiah Thomas’ take on Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have arguably the most talented roster in the NBA, but their three superstar players were rarely on the floor together last season. Isiah Thomas does not see them winning a championship unless that changes, and Kevin Durant agrees.

Thomas emphatically stated this week that the Nets have no chance of winning an NBA title without a healthy Kyrie Irving. You might think Durant and James Harden would be offended by that take, but Durant had a surprising response on Instagram. He called the statement a “fact.”

Kevin Durant agrees with Isiah Thomas' take that the Nets cannot win a title if Kyrie Irving doesn't play pic.twitter.com/7fVKxL6MIx — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 21, 2021

Durant and Irving are close friends. They chose to team up in Brooklyn together, so it isn’t a huge surprise that K.D. would want to emphasize how important Irving is to the Nets. On the other hand, you could make the argument that a team featuring Durant and Harden should be able to contend for a championship no matter what the rest of the roster looks like.

The Nets took the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks to seven games in the second round of the playoffs despite injuries to Harden and Irving. Durant nearly led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals by himself. Harden has already made a bold statement about the 2021-22 season, and it’s safe to assume Durant agrees with him.