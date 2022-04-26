Kevin Durant fires back at Charles Barkley over Instagram

The Brooklyn Nets’ season may have come to an end on Monday night, but Kevin Durant is still going hard in the paint.

Durant on Tuesday fired back at Charles Barkley over some criticism thrown his way on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Barkley criticized Durant as a “bus rider” who won his titles with an already-successful Warriors team. Further, Barkley claimed that when Durant had to be the lead dog on a team, he wasn’t as successful.

Durant responded on Instagram Tuesday morning by sharing photos of Barkley with the Philadelphia 76ers early in his career and Houston Rockets late in his career.

Kevin Durant taking shots at Charles Barkley via his IG stories. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NHbmpmc1qf — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 26, 2022

“Where would chuck be without the big homies,” Durant sarcastically asked of Barkley.

The 76ers photo showed Barkley with 76ers teammates Julius Erving and Mo Cheeks when all three were All-Stars in 1986-87. While Barkley teamed with Cheeks for five seasons during Mo’s prime, Erving was at the end of his career when Barkley played for Philly. Erving was 34, 35 and 36 during his three seasons with Barkley.

As for Barkley joining Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler on the Rockets, that was the age 33 season for Chuck. Barkley was towards the end of his Hall of Fame career when he ring-chased in Houston.

Durant was 28, in the middle of his prime, and went to join a 73-9 Warriors team that his OKC squad led 3-1 in the conference finals. Try as he may to point out hypocrisy, but nothing comes close to doing what Durant did when he joined the Warriors.