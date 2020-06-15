Kevin Durant wants to own NBA team

Kevin Durant has officially joined the realm of sports team owners, but he’s hoping that there’s a lot more to come.

The Brooklyn Nets star has purchased a five percent stake in MLS’s Philadelphia Union, with an option to purchase another five percent stake later. As part of the deal, the club will partner with Thirty Five Ventures, the philanthropic organization founded by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman. That is meant to help grow the Union brand worldwide.

After the purchase was announced, Durant said that his dream is to own an NBA team, and this could be a good starting point to learning the ins and outs of ownership.

“I would love to,” Durant told Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. “[Owning an NBA team] is the goal, that’s the plan. But who knows? It’s a tough business to get into obviously. You need a lot of capital to do it. But I’m just learning the business, learning the sport, really keeping my love for the sport. I think that will lead me in the right direction. We’ll see what happens.”

Durant has always had a major interest in business matters. He’s talked about owning an NFL team too, and he even executive produces a streaming program called “The Boardroom” that focuses on sports business topics. It’s pretty clear where Durant’s ambitions are when his playing career ends.