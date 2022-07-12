Kevin Durant does not want to be traded to 1 notable NBA team?

For Kevin Durant, winning another championship may take precedence over crawfish and gumbo.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that some rival executives believe that Durant does not want to be traded to New Orleans. This comes amid speculation that the Pelicans could have the assets to mount a run at the former MVP.

There is plenty of promise in New Orleans right now after their surprise playoff run and valiant fight against the Phoenix Suns in the first round, all without injured franchise player Zion Williamson. On top of Williamson, the Pelicans boast a wealth of young talent, including Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jose “Grand Theft” Alvarado, Herbert Jones, and Trey Murphy III (all of whom are 24 or younger). Veterans such as CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas could also grease the wheels on a potential trade. Additionally, the Pelicans’ head coach is Willie Green, who previously coached Durant as an assistant in Golden State.

Still, none of that may matter to Durant, who continues to seek a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant instead appears to be eyeing another West team that is much closer to title contention right now.