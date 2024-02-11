Kevin Durant had priceless reaction to Steph Curry’s wild game-winner

There was nothing Kevin Durant could do on Saturday night but smile.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry stunned Durant’s Phoenix Suns with a three-pointer to win a 113-112 affair at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

The Warriors trailed 112-110 with just 3.3 seconds left on the game clock. Draymond Green screened off Durant to get Curry free near the top of the key.

The 2-time MVP let the inbound pass take a bounce about 30 feet away from the basket, picked it up, and sank a deep triple as Suns defenders scrambled to try to prevent the inevitable from happening.

Durant had seen the same thing play out before — both as Curry’s former teammate and more recently as his adversary. The Suns forward just sat back and smiled as Curry celebrated his shot on the sideline.

Kevin Durant couldn’t help but smile after Steph Curry’s go-ahead three 😅

Curry ended the contest with 30 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 9 three-pointers — none bigger than the one that came in the final seconds.

Durant finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists but struggled from the field with just a 10/25 shooting clip.

Curry has virtually had to be a one-man show to keep the Warriors afloat this season. Green has made more headlines for his suspensions than his play, while Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have been shells of their former All-Star selves.

With Saturday’s victory, the Warriors got back to .500 with a 25-25 record. One could only imagine what their record would be without Curry carrying the load.