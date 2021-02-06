Video: Kevin Durant stunned after being pulled from floor during game

Kevin Durant had one of the most baffling experiences with the NBA’s health and safety protocols during Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets forward was unable to start the game due to contact tracing, but was cleared to play by the end of the first quarter and ultimately came in off the bench. In the third quarter, however, Durant was notified that he was being pulled in accordance with health and safety protocols.

This was the apparent moment Durant learned of the change in status.

Durant's reaction to being told he was going to have to leave the game pic.twitter.com/dzeXe8UX3U — CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 6, 2021

It was not clear how Durant was allowed to play two quarters after initially being cleared, then had that clearance revoked. ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that the decision came “at the direction of the league.”

We have seen players pulled mid-game due to the health and safety protocols this season. We have not seen anything like this, where Durant was held out, cleared, then pulled again. There was no indication from either the Nets or the NBA regarding what had changed so abruptly to prompt the reversal.