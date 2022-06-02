Kevin Durant takes aim at Stephen A. Smith, others in latest Twitter rant

Kevin Durant loves sparring with fans and members of the media on Twitter, and the Brooklyn Nets star was at it once again on Thursday.

Stephen A. Smith, one of Durant’s longtime nemeses, delivered one of his stranger takes on Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take.” The analyst explained why he believes Michael Jordan actually changed the NBA for the worse, as he made the league more “individualized.” His point seemed to be that Jordan raised the standards of the game to unattainable heights.

“He was so phenomenal that the NBA marketed the individual,” Smith said. “The audience gravitated toward the individual, and the game became a little bit more individualized because people wanted to be like Mike.”

Durant took offense and ripped Smith, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. K.D. essentially bashed “hot take” culture.

My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward. https://t.co/0Oc9J2HqxS — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

Smith, of course, had to fire back. He told Durant that he and his colleagues “ain’t going any damn place.” Durant replied with a famous Stephen A. meme.

Durant also gave Sharpe a backhanded compliment.

He’s funny and a hall of fame football player and will be a hall of fame personality some day but Shannon’s IQ for the game was built by nba twitter lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

And to cap it all off, Durant responded to a fan who trolled him.

Gang said this like bob myers or Brad stevens bouta give him a jersey. Aye respect — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

Some things never change.

Durant is often criticized for letting outside noise bother him, but he cannot help himself. He has made it clear that he is not a fan of Smith, so we’re never surprised when he calls the ESPN personality out.