Kevin Durant takes shot at Knicks fans over reaction to his recent comments

Kevin Durant thinks that any New York Knicks fans who are upset about his recent comments can cry him a river.

Appearing this week on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the Brooklyn Nets star shaded Knicks fans after being told to “leave the Knicks alone” by a co-host. Durant recently said that he never wanted to go to the Knicks in free agency.

“Y’all bothered me for a whole year,” said Durant. “I was trying to just chill and play and worry about my season. But all these Knicks fans and all these Knicks media bothered me the whole year. When it’s my time to talk about it, I gotta shut up now? … Y’all been one to ask these questions for a year. Now that I’m available, it’s a problem?”

You can listen to the audio here (but beware of some foul language).

Durant had been anointed the next savior of the Knicks franchise leading up to his 2019 free agency. So Knicks fans were naturally crushed when he instead chose to sign a couple miles away with the rival Nets.

Granted, media and fans were the ones really hyping up the Durant-Knicks link, and the former MVP should not be criticized for speaking his truth now that it is his turn. There may have been another reason that Durant spurned the Knicks as well.