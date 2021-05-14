Kevin Garnett opens up about going into Hall of Fame with Kobe Bryant

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is typically a joyous occasion for all of those involved, but Kevin Garnett understands that this year’s class is going to experience a wide range of emotions.

Garnett spoke with Shams Charania of The Athletic this week about being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same class as Kobe Bryant. K.G. said that he, Kobe and fellow inductee Tim Duncan all pushed each other to be great during their careers and that it will be “super emotional” not having Bryant there.

Kevin Garnett on entering Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame @Hoophall on Saturday with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan: "Not having Kob’ is going to affect everybody … Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody." pic.twitter.com/tAhvE2YJMk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 14, 2021

“I feel more than honored to go in with these two, but Kobe not being there is gonna be super emotional for everybody,” Garnett said. “The fact that the three of us actually pushed the other two into whether it was awards, All-Star (appearances), battles, rings, we all three pushed the line. To go in with these two guys, I couldn’t ask for two (better people to be inducted with).”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash early last year. Michael Jordan will be the presenter for Kobe, and Kobe’s wife Vanessa will give a speech on behalf of the Bryant family.

We all know Kobe would have delivered a memorable Hall of Fame speech, but unfortunately we’ll never be able to hear it. His absence will make the enshrinement bittersweet for Garnett and other members of the NBA community.