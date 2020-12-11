Kevin Love criticizes Kyrie Irving for his stance on media

Kyrie Irving is taking a strong stance against the media heading into the 2020-21 season, and Kevin Love does not agree with the way his former teammate is handling himself.

Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for declining to speak with the media on numerous occasions. The Brooklyn Nets star issued a statement on Friday insulting the media and calling reporters “pawns.” Love is among those who found the comments disrespectful.

“To call you guys or anybody pawns — I’ve just always felt that everybody has a part to play. This is you guys’ livelihood,” Love said. “I’m thankful that we’re all working and you guys are all working. I think that goes without saying right now.”

Love, who played with Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-2017, spoke about how he learned to respect the media from the late Flip Saunders. He added that he can understand what Irving is trying to accomplish on some level, but he is strongly opposed to the way the star point guard is going about it.

“I think that calling anybody a pawn is a sure sign of disrespect,” Love said. “I understand where Kyrie is coming from in trying to better a number of people’s lives, but I’m just not a divisive person. That’s where I stand on that. I love Kyrie. I know he’s changed and I don’t know what’s going on but, again, I’m not a divisive person and I believe everybody has a part to play so long as the intent’s there and it comes from a good place.”

You can hear Love’s full thoughts below:

Irving has not provided any specific reasons why he decided to make a blanket statement about the media, so calling all reporters “pawns” is lazy and unfair. He certainly can’t blame the media for his recent LeBron James headline.

Irving is always trying to prove why he’s the smartest guy in the room, which is why he’s notoriously difficult to play alongside. That will be worth monitoring as Kevin Durant makes his Nets debut this season.