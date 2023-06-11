Kevin Love briefly left NBA Finals for huge family event

Kevin Love is hoping to help the Miami Heat orchestra a huge comeback in the NBA Finals, but that is far from the only thing on the veteran’s mind.

Love and his wife, Kate Bock, welcomed their first child on Saturday. Love did not fly with Heat from Miami to Denver after Game 4, instead joining the team on Sunday morning in time for film session.

A smiling Love told reporters on Sunday that “everybody back home is happy and healthy.”

Kevin Love confirms his wife had a baby yesterday but he didn’t miss film this morning. pic.twitter.com/XMsrgZhpFn — Jena Garcia (@VidaVivaDiva) June 11, 2023

Love has played a big role for Miami in the NBA Finals. He grabbed 10 rebounds in the Heat’s Game 2 win at Denver. His experience and leadership will be needed going forward as well.

The Heat are trying to come back from a 3-1 deficit, which is a feat only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers have accomplished in the NBA Finals. Love was part of that team. Perhaps the new addition to his family will bring some luck.