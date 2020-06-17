Kevin Love likely to stay with Cavs because of new coach?

Kevin Love was infamously discontent with the state of affairs in Cleveland this season, but next season could prove to be a very different story for him.

In a feature this week, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted that the former All-Star big man has a “phenomenal” relationship with new Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff, who previously coached Love as an assistant for the Minnesta Timberwolves. Fedor states that Bickerstaff will have a better idea of how to keep Love “happy and engaged” and that “enough has changed” since his desire to be traded that Love won’t force a move out of Cleveland.

Love, who is about to turn 32, has two years and $60.2 million left on his deal with the Cavs. He was openly unhappy and confrontational with the team this season, which proved to be yet another losing one for Cleveland.

Some even suggested that Love might have sabotaged coach John Beilein, but the team’s decision to fire Beilein and replace him with Bickerstaff might be enough to keep Love around for the time being.