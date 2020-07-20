pixel 1
Monday, July 20, 2020

Khris Middleton drawing praise from Bucks ahead of restart

July 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Khris Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando as the No. 1 team in the East and with the best overall record in the NBA. They are led by an MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they also have another supporting player who’s impressing.

Kyle Korver singled out Khris Middleton on Monday as a player who has looked great and explosive in Orlando, according to Bucks reporter Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer agreed and said Middleton is in a “very good place”.

Middleton didn’t touch a ball for 2-3 months while the league was shut down, which raised some questions about how he would adjust when play resumed. So far, it sounds like he’s doing more than fine.

The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.1 points on career-best 49.9 field goal and 90.8 free throw percentages this season. The Bucks’ 53-12 record is the best in the league.

