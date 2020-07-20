Khris Middleton drawing praise from Bucks ahead of restart

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando as the No. 1 team in the East and with the best overall record in the NBA. They are led by an MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they also have another supporting player who’s impressing.

Kyle Korver singled out Khris Middleton on Monday as a player who has looked great and explosive in Orlando, according to Bucks reporter Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kyle Korver said a lot of his teammates have looked great coming back but if he was going to single out one person he mentioned Khris Middleton has looked really great and explosive in Orlando. The way he's changing directions/moving has impressed Korver a lot. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) July 21, 2020

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer agreed and said Middleton is in a “very good place”.

Khris Middleton said today that he took advantage of the hiatus by losing some weight and dedicating himself to the weight room. Kyle Korver mentioned that he’s been most impressed by Khris’ movement while Coach Bud added, “he’s in a very good place.” Middleton looks solid. pic.twitter.com/A632C337hw — Jake Weinbach (@WeinbachNBA) July 21, 2020

Middleton didn’t touch a ball for 2-3 months while the league was shut down, which raised some questions about how he would adjust when play resumed. So far, it sounds like he’s doing more than fine.

The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 21.1 points on career-best 49.9 field goal and 90.8 free throw percentages this season. The Bucks’ 53-12 record is the best in the league.