Kings announcer Grant Napear fired, resigns after telling DeMarcus Cousins ‘All Lives Matter’

The Sacramento Kings announced on Tuesday that play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has resigned. Napear was also fired by KHTK Sports 1140 in Sacramento, where he hosteds “The Grant Napear Show”.

Napear was asked over Twitter Sunday by former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. Napear responded by saying that “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Napear was placed on leave by KHTK Monday, and the station announced Napear’s firing a day later.

Bonneville Sacramento has parted ways with Grant Napear. pic.twitter.com/n2T7CFOItP — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) June 2, 2020

Napear explained his tweet and apologized if his tweet “came across as dumb.”

100%…trust me I have more black friends than white. I grieve with them and pray that before I leave this earth we can finally truly walk hand in hand https://t.co/TSy62taHq7 — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Well that's very unfortunate that you interpreted my tweet that way. I believe every life is precious. Sorry, but that's how I feel. If you can't respect that I'm sorry. https://t.co/9vG2kClo6R — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That's how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I've been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better! https://t.co/Gsh84BPBEk — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

I understand your point completely. Please respect how I was raised. My father taught us at an early age that racism would not be tolerated in our family. I've lived by that ideal every day of my life! So do black lives matter? Hell yes!!! https://t.co/UkDpNrA00Z — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Napear, 60, had been the Kings’ TV announcer since 1988.