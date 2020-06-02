pixel 1
Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Kings announcer Grant Napear fired, resigns after telling DeMarcus Cousins ‘All Lives Matter’

June 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Sacramento Kings announced on Tuesday that play-by-play announcer Grant Napear has resigned. Napear was also fired by KHTK Sports 1140 in Sacramento, where he hosteds “The Grant Napear Show”.

Napear was asked over Twitter Sunday by former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins for his thoughts on Black Lives Matter. Napear responded by saying that “ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Napear was placed on leave by KHTK Monday, and the station announced Napear’s firing a day later.

Napear explained his tweet and apologized if his tweet “came across as dumb.”

Napear, 60, had been the Kings’ TV announcer since 1988.

