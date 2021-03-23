Report: Kings are shopping Marvin Bagley

The Sacramento Kings could be cutting their losses on Marvin Bagley less than three years after spending their No. 2 overall pick on him.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday that the Kings have made the 22-year-old big man available for trade. The report adds that Sacramento offered Bagley to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for up-and-coming rookie Saddiq Bey, but got rebuffed. Haynes also says that both Bagley and the Kings are “keen” on ending their partnership.

Bagley has failed to meet expectations in Sacramento, largely because he was drafted ahead of All-Stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young. While Bagley is still putting up some decent numbers in his own right (13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season), he has missed a lot of time due to injury and has cratered overall since his rookie year.

Bagley’s camp has also had some extremely petty issues with the Kings. Now it seems both sides think a trade would be best for Bagley’s development.