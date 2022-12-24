 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 24, 2022

Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury

December 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Domantas Sabonis smiling

Dec 23, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis (10) smiles after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings have had a promising start to the season, but their positive momentum is being tested.

Star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hand injury, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation regarding his hand injury.

At this point, it’s too early to say whether Sabonis will miss time or be able to play through the injury. It’s also too early to tell whether he will need surgery.

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. The Kings were criticized by some for trading Tyrese Haliburton in February to get Sabonis, but the move has paid off. The Kings are 17-14 and in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Article Tags

Domantas SabonisSacramento Kings
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus