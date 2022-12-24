Report: Kings star Domantas Sabonis undergoing testing for hand injury

The Sacramento Kings have had a promising start to the season, but their positive momentum is being tested.

Star big man Domantas Sabonis is dealing with a hand injury, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Sabonis will undergo further testing and evaluation regarding his hand injury.

X-Rays after Friday’s loss to Washington confirmed the injury and need for further examination. The timeline on a return could depend on pain tolerance to continue playing, or the need to address a more serious injury with Sabonis’ hand. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2022

At this point, it’s too early to say whether Sabonis will miss time or be able to play through the injury. It’s also too early to tell whether he will need surgery.

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season. The Kings were criticized by some for trading Tyrese Haliburton in February to get Sabonis, but the move has paid off. The Kings are 17-14 and in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.