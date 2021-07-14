Report: Kings unlikely to include this player in Ben Simmons trade

The Sacramento Kings do not seem willing to flip one lefty star for another.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported on Wednesday that the Kings are highly unlikely to trade De’Aaron Fox in a deal for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Anderson does add that the Kings have expressed interest in Simmons, noting that Sacramento GM Monte McNair worked with Sixers president Daryl Morey for 13 years on the Houston Rockets.

Fox, 23, is easily the best player on the Kings roster right now. He averaged 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game this year, which were both career highs. Fox also signed a five-year, $163 million extension with Sacramento, which starts next season.

As for Simmons, it is pretty tough to see him fitting in with the Kings as they are currently built. Fox is a ball-dominant player who is below-average from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Sacramento usually starts two big men in Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes, neither of whom is much of a threat from deep either. If the Kings have to include top three-point shooter Buddy Hield to make a Simmons trade happen, the fit will make even less sense.

In any case, there are definitely reservations about Simmons on the trade market. The Kings are not the only team with hesitance to give up a star player for him.