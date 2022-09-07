Klay Thompson angered with ‘bums’ at ‘NBA 2K’ over perceived slight

Klay Thompson now has enough championship rings for four of his fingers … which leaves his middle finger open for the people at “NBA 2K.”

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Thompson called out those in charge of the popular video game this week over his supposedly low three-point rating in the latest edition. Thompson was given an 88 rating (out of 100), which was on par with the likes of Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, and Luke Kennard. However, he was far behind his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry, who earned a 99 three-point rating.

Thompson went in on “NBA 2K” in a pair of posts to Instagram. He said that “NBA 2K has been doo doo since Sega Dreamcast,” including poop, clown, and vomiting emojis for emphasis. Thompson then shared a screenshot that showed he had made the second-most threes in NBA playoff history (behind only Curry). “Put some respect on my name you bums @NBA2K,” he added.

Klay reacting to his new 3-point rating on 2K 😬 pic.twitter.com/hfLgbpuzKi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2022

The 32-year-old Thompson, who shot 38.5 percent from distance last season after two straight missed seasons with injury, is actually not in bad company with his 88 rating. Kennard (44.9 percent) and Bane (43.6 percent) were the NBA’s two best three-point shooters last year, while Durant (38.3 percent) remains a top superstar.

Nevertheless, Thompson is always fueled by any and all slights that he can find. Around this time last year, we saw how Thompson made a huge stink about another perceived moment of disrespect.