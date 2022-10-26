Klay Thompson ejected after jawing with Devin Booker

Klay Thompson was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between his Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns after getting into it with Devin Booker.

Thompson and Booker were seen jawing midway through the third quarter after Thompson knocked a ball out of Booker’s hands.

D-Book and Klay have some words 🍿 pic.twitter.com/SWcPhjXklB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

The two continued to talk over the next minute, which resulted in them being called for double-technical fouls.

Thompson was still upset and acted angry towards official Ed Malloy, who called Thompson for a second tech, triggering the Warriors star’s ejection.

Thompson was seen talking to the Suns’ bench and pointing to his wrist as he walked off the floor.

Klay got ejected after things got chippy with him and D-Book. pic.twitter.com/F5RPVdnN7Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2022

Thompson had just two points and was 1/8 shooting prior to his ejection. His Warriors went on to lose 134-105.