Klay Thompson gets demoted by Mavericks

Father Time appears to have come for Klay Thompson.

The Dallas Mavericks decided to bench their veteran sharpshooter Thompson for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. D’Angelo Russell entered the starting lineup instead while Thompson ran with the second unit for the game.

Dallas’ decision comes as the 35-year-old Thompson has badly struggled in seven starts so far this season. He entered play on Wednesday averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Thompson’s shooting numbers have also been uncharacteristically shoddy as he is hitting on just 31.8 percent of his shots from the field and 26.2 percent of his shots from deep.

The Mavericks also do gain a benefit from inserting Russell into the starting five in relief of Thompson. Russell is a true ball-handler and creator who has averaged 5.7 assists per game for his NBA career. That is extremely helpful alongside 18-year-old rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, who is playing out of position right now as Dallas’ starting point guard.

Thompson, the five-time NBA All-Star, is in his second season with the Mavericks and was at least respectable during his first year in Dallas. In 2024-25, Thompson managed 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 41/39/91 shooting splits.

But this season, the bottom has completely fallen out on Thompson. The four-time NBA champion is at least winning off the court right now, but he may end up being a permanent bench piece moving forward for the Mavericks, who are just 2-5 so far this season.