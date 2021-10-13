Klay Thompson has hilarious name for his new boat

Klay Thompson has christened his new boat with a title that would put Boaty McBoatface to shame.

The Golden State Warriors star recently took up boating as a hobby during his injury absence. He is also now the proud owner of a 37-foot boat that he often cruises around the waters of the Bay Area in. Thompson has shared many Instagram videos of himself being an entire mood on the new vessel.

Klay thinking back on the Finals while on a boat "That's my last taste of hoops, man. NBA Finals, I miss it." (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/8X2ouvEjlU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 5, 2021

Thompson recently revealed the funny name that he has given to his boat — well actually, he has a couple of them.

“I have a few names for it. I call it the ‘Nordic Knife’ or ‘Splash Express,'” Thompson said, per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area. “She was made in Finland, so that’s Norwegian I think. She cuts the water like a knife, so I call her the ‘Nordic Knife.’ People are like, ‘Why would you name your boat after a weapon?’ I’m like, ‘It’s not a weapon, it’s just the way she rides.’ It’s so fast. Then ‘Splash Express’ is when I’m carrying my friends on board and we’re commuting.”

As a Splash Brother himself, “Splash Express” is a particularly fitting name for Thompson’s aquatic ride. “Nordic Knife” is also a pretty solid title, assuming that it is not already taken by Thompson’s former Warriors teammate Jonas Jerebko, who is himself of Nordic descent.

Regardless, Thompson has already found something much more creative than the name of this fellow sports figure’s boat.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports