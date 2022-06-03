Klay Thompson passes LeBron James on 1 all-time NBA playoffs list

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and he added to that legacy during Golden State’s 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Thompson took a pass from Jordan Poole and drained his second 3-pointer of the game. It was the 433rd three-pointer of Thompson’s playoff career, passing LeBron James for the second-most in league postseason history.

Congrats to @KlayThompson of the @warriors on moving up to 2nd on the All-Time Playoffs 3-Pointers made list! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/aAuPGYEJ2k — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Klay’s back in the Finals and putting in work 😤 pic.twitter.com/Bt26o6VBVo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 3, 2022

Thompson now trails fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry, who entered Thursday with 530 career playoff 3-pointers. After Game 1, that total is now at 537.

Curry, who set a finals record with six 3-pointers in the first quarter, finished Game 1 with 34 points and shot 50 percent from three-point range. He made seven 3-pointers.

Thompson had 15 points and made three 3-pointers to bring his total to 434.

He has a long way to go to break Curry’s record and probably won’t get there as long as they remain teammates.