#pounditThursday, June 2, 2022

Klay Thompson passes LeBron James on 1 all-time NBA playoffs list

June 2, 2022
by Alex Evans
Klay Thompson looking on

May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, and he added to that legacy during Golden State’s 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Thompson took a pass from Jordan Poole and drained his second 3-pointer of the game. It was the 433rd three-pointer of Thompson’s playoff career, passing LeBron James for the second-most in league postseason history.

Thompson now trails fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry, who entered Thursday with 530 career playoff 3-pointers. After Game 1, that total is now at 537.

Curry, who set a finals record with six 3-pointers in the first quarter, finished Game 1 with 34 points and shot 50 percent from three-point range. He made seven 3-pointers.

Thompson had 15 points and made three 3-pointers to bring his total to 434.

He has a long way to go to break Curry’s record and probably won’t get there as long as they remain teammates.

