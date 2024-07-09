Klay Thompson shares reason he chose No. 31 with Mavericks

Klay Thompson is beginning a new chapter of his career with a new jersey number, and it is one that pays homage to one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Thompson confirmed at his introductory press conference with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that he will wear No. 31 with his new team. He said there have been a lot of great players throughout Mavericks history to wear that number, including former guard Jason Terry. But the primary reason Thompson chose No. 31 is Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

“Reggie Miller wore 31. I watched so much footage of Reggie coming off screens as a teenager, especially his ability to make game-winning shots,” Thompson said. “That is the most inspiring thing to see as a shooter because he had no fear. Whether he made or missed the shot, he was gonna live or die by it.

“That’s how I model my game, just being able to space the floor. You can’t leave me open like you couldn’t Reggie. That was an inspiration for me as well. I thought I have a chance to pass him in threes made, so that would be a cool way to honor someone who really paved the way for a shooter like me.”

Klay Thompson on why he decided to wear #31 in Dallas. References Jason Terry and Reggie Miller. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/nthS2SxK6q — The Mavs Blog (@TheMavsBlog) July 9, 2024

As Thompson mentioned, he will likely pass Miller on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list next season. Miller ranks fifth all time with 2,560 three-pointers made. Thompson has made 2,481, so he needs 80 to pass Miller.

Thompson wore No. 11 throughout his tenure with the Warriors, but Kyrie Irving wears that number in Dallas. It is possible that Thompson would have chosen a new number, anyway.