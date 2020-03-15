Report: Knicks could hire Dan Gilbert’s ex-personal assistant to front office job

Leon Rose could be going with an interesting choice to fill out his new management team with the New York Knicks.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Sunday that Brock Aller, a capologist for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is a “strong candidate” to join the Knicks under new team president Rose. Aller was a personal assistant to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert for over ten years before being promoted to senior director of basketball operations in 2017.

Bondy also says Aller was “instrumental” in the 2015 Cavs-Knicks trade that netted the former JR Smith, a Rose client at the time, and Iman Shumpert.

Rose was officially hired as Knicks president earlier this month, and now has plenty of time to build his front office with the NBA season suspended indefinitely. Another big name could also be promoted as part of that.