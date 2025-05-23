Larry Brown Sports

Knicks ending gets Larry David remix

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American comedian and producer Larry David walks to his court side seat before a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks had a historic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and it only seemed fitting that Larry David was seated courtside to watch it unfold.

The Knicks built a huge lead in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers and were up by as many as 14 points late in the fourth quarter. It looked like they were headed for a blowout all night, but they somehow managed to lose 138-135 in overtime.

David, who is a huge Knicks fan, was in a familiar courtside spot to experience the roller coast of emotions. His reaction after Tyrese Haliburton sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater could not have been more classic Larry David.

Someone even gave it the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” treatment:

L.D. was also disgusted with the Knicks for allowing Aaron Nesmith to make six three-pointers in the fourth quarter, which was a record for a player in the fourth quarter of a postseason game. You can see David throwing his hands in the air every time Nesmith was left open and delivered:

It has been said by many that the Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a portrayal of the real-life Larry David, and there is plenty of evidence to support that. His reactions during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals said it all.

