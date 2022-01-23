Knicks fans will love what RJ Barrett had to say after latest win

RJ Barrett has been blowing up for the New York Knicks lately, and fans will love his most recent comment.

The New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Barrett led his team with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Barrett has stepped up this month and entered Sunday averaging 22.4 points per game in January on 45.3 percent shooting. Those numbers blow away his career averages of 16.3 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Despite his recent success, Barrett is not celebrating or getting ahead of himself. The third-year guard says he is still “hungry” and not getting carried away with anything he has accomplished.

RJ Barrett on if he feels like he can carry the Knicks at a high level: "I don’t feel like I’ve done anything so far…I’m hungry." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 23, 2022

That sounds like a player who is focused and has the right attitude. That type of mentality is what can result in a player continuing to get better. Knicks fans have to love that.

The Knicks are a game under .500 but right there with a group of teams competing for the No. 8 spot in the East.

Photo: Jan 10, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) celebrates after making a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports