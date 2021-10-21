Fans went nuts over Obi Toppin’s big game for Knicks

Obi Toppin was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft but did not show a whole lot as a rookie. If Wednesday’s opener was any indication, his second year is going to be much different.

Toppin scored a career-high 14 points in his New York Knicks’ 138-134 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

The Dayton Flyers product had some huge dunks that got the fans excited:

OBI TOPPIN TAKE FLIGHT pic.twitter.com/ccmFKemxV5 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 21, 2021

This alley-oop in the fourth quarter made the fans go wild:

People on Twitter loved what they saw from Toppin and felt like he was looking like a lottery pick.

Obi Toppin in the open court is Madison Square Garden kerosene. — Evan Wobnier (@WorldWideWob) October 21, 2021

Obi Toppin's improvement over the last year is a testament to him but also the Knicks' ability to develop guys in limited playing time while maximizing practice and drills. Toppin looks like a totally different player than in his first few months in the NBA. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) October 21, 2021

I said it about two possessions into Summer League – Obi Toppin looked like a MUCH different dude heading into Year 2. Game 1 tonight: 14 points off the bench, with five minutes left in the game. Kid is gonna be a STAR in New York https://t.co/yodAzwApuu — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 21, 2021

Obi Toppin looks like the lottery pick! — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) October 21, 2021

The Knicks took a major step forward last season under Tom Thibodeau, posting their first winning record and making the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They may be on their way to another playoff season and perhaps an even higher seeding.