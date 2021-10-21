 Skip to main content
Fans went nuts over Obi Toppin’s big game for Knicks

October 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Obi Toppin hangs on the rim

Obi Toppin was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft but did not show a whole lot as a rookie. If Wednesday’s opener was any indication, his second year is going to be much different.

Toppin scored a career-high 14 points in his New York Knicks’ 138-134 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

The Dayton Flyers product had some huge dunks that got the fans excited:

This alley-oop in the fourth quarter made the fans go wild:

People on Twitter loved what they saw from Toppin and felt like he was looking like a lottery pick.

The Knicks took a major step forward last season under Tom Thibodeau, posting their first winning record and making the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They may be on their way to another playoff season and perhaps an even higher seeding.

