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Knicks fans slammed Mike Brown for 1 polarizing decision in Game 3 loss

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Mike Brown looks ahead
Oct 27, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown looks on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Several New York Knicks supporters were critical of head coach Mike Brown’s decision-making late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Many pointed to a stretch to start the fourth quarter as a critical juncture that allowed the San Antonio Spurs to gain momentum in front of a raucous crowd. Knicks star Jalen Brunson picked up his fourth foul with 4:29 left in the third, prompting Brown to take him out of the contest at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y.

The Knicks’ bench lineup held things down for a few minutes. New York trailed San Antonio 80-78 when Brunson checked out, and entered the fourth behind 92-91. But the Knicks’ offense sputtered to start the final period, missing four shots and committing a turnover in their first five possessions before Brunson reentered with 9:18 left.

The Spurs built a seven-point lead and held it up until the final buzzer sounded. Fans and media members alike blamed Brown’s decision to keep Brunson on the bench for too long as a big reason San Antonio was able to rally for a 115-111 Game 3 win.

Brunson sat for over seven minutes of game action, including the ending stretch of the third, when Luke Kornet was in for Victor Wembanyama.

Brown wanted to protect his star player from foul trouble and was likely going off the Knicks’ successful finish to the third quarter in Game 2, when a lineup buoyed by Mikal Bridges bought time for Brunson to rest. There was no repeat of that in Game 3.

Bridges, who had 20 points in Game 2, did not score his first basket until the final seconds of the third quarter. He finished with just two points on 1/5 shooting.

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