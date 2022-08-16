Knicks, Jazz reportedly re-engage in blockbuster trade talks

The New York Knicks have long been viewed as the most logical suitor for Donovan Mitchell, but it seems like their trade discussions with the Utah Jazz have been nonexistent in recent weeks. Those talks may be heating back up.

The Knicks and Jazz once again discussed potential trade packages for Mitchell in the past week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While hurdles remain and no deal is imminent, the latest talks show that the two sides at least believe there is a trade to be had.

Utah has attached an extremely high price tag to Mitchell. They obviously want more for him than they got when they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason. The Jazz received a package headlined by Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and four first-round draft picks in that deal. The Knicks have up to eight first-round picks to trade, which is the main reason they are viewed as the front-runner to land Mitchell.

Charania mentions the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards as two other teams that are pursuing Mitchell.

We recently heard of an intriguing three-team trade scenario where Mitchell could wind up in New York. The Knicks and Jazz are likely exploring that and other options.