Knicks, Jazz could have trade talks around another player?

The New York Knicks may not be about the whole “once bitten, twice shy” thing.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported this week that the Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Gambadoro mentions the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks as other teams interested in the 33-year-old scorer.

The Knicks and Jazz infamously failed to link up on a trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations this summer. There were also subsequent reports that the Knicks were salty about the way that the Jazz conducted business.

But Mitchell wounds aside, Bogdanovic is an impactful player on an expiring contract who has averaged a meaty 18.4 points per game over the last three years (on 39.7 percent shooting from deep, no less). If the Knicks still want to upgrade their roster by adding another release valve on offense, it might be in their best interest to hold their noses and re-engage with Utah here.