Report: Knicks believe they can keep 1 key player in Donovan Mitchell trade

RJ Barrett is considered one of the New York Knicks’ most valuable trade assets in their pursuit of a superstar player, but they are reportedly confident they can keep the young guard in one potential blockbuster deal.

Sources told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that Knicks personnel are confident they could land Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz without giving up Barrett. Part of the reason for that is that Barrett is openly seeking a max contract extension, and the Jazz may not want to give him one.

The Knicks are loaded with first-round draft picks and can offer up to eight of them in a trade. Utah will also want some talented players in return, and Barrett certainly falls under that category. The former No. 3 overall pick has improved in each of his first three NBA seasons. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 70 games last season.

New York has been viewed as the most likely landing spot for Mitchell. If the Jazz do not insist on Barrett being part of the deal, that could increase the chances of a trade coming together.