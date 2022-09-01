Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.

The Knicks had just traded for Reddish, a former No. 10 overall draft pick, last January. He sparsely played for them though, averaging just 6.1 points in 14.3 minutes per game over 15 appearances before his season ended early due to a shoulder injury.

Reddish has strong tangibles as a 6-foot-8 defensively-savvy wing who is still on his rookie contract (owed just $5.95 million next season). While he could use some work scoring the ball efficiently and making plays for others, Reddish has plenty of intrigue as a rotation part. Beyond the Lakers, another notable team has been mentioned as a possible suitor for Reddish as well.