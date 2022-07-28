Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell trade could have major roadblock?

The New York Knicks’ chances of landing Donovan Mitchell may be starting to fade like Marty McFly’s family photo.

In an episode this week of his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed that the Utah Jazz are not interested in Knicks star RJ Barrett as part of a Mitchell trade.

“I’ve heard pretty consistently the Jazz don’t really have much interest in trading for RJ Barrett and paying for him,” said Fischer, per HoopsHype.

That could be a major problem for the Knicks if the Jazz do not want to take back Barrett. The 22-year-old is New York’s highest-value young player and averaged 20 points per game last year with suffocating defense. But Utah’s stance makes sense since Barrett is eligible for a hefty rookie extension, one the Jazz, who are in payroll disintegration mode, may not want to give him.

We recently heard the Knicks were getting frustrated with Utah for trying to bleed them dry in Mitchell trade talks. If the Jazz are not interested in a key piece the Knicks have to offer, that could further complicate the situation.