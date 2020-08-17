 Skip to main content
Monday, August 17, 2020

Fans furious after Kristaps Porzingis ejected for second technical foul

August 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis was ejected from Game 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks first-round playoff series on Monday, which led to plenty of backlash from fans.

Porzingis received a technical foul for getting involved in a skirmish between Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris in the third quarter of the game. Porzingis pushed at Morris to tell him to back away from Doncic. Because it was his second tech of the game, Porzingis triggered an automatic ejection.

The Mavericks big man also was called for a technical foul earlier in the game for protesting a foul call when he thought he got a block.

ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy criticized the ejection for coming after two weak foul calls. Many watching the game agreed.

Porzingis had 14 points in 20 minutes prior to his ejection. This marked a pair of firsts for the Latvian star: it’s his first career ejection and it came in his first career playoff game.

